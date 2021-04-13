nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Stock Holdings Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,647,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,605 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $84,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on NVT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -98.45 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $29.94.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.62 million. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. nVent Electric’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 39.33%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.