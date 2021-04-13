Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 251,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1,688.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,294,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,674 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,714,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,447,000 after acquiring an additional 957,320 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $7,989,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $5,355,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,074,000 after acquiring an additional 558,724 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 2.41.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.32). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

