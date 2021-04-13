Voloridge Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 79.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,443 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LSTR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Landstar System by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,335,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $583,830,000 after buying an additional 195,790 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Landstar System by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 399,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,781,000 after buying an additional 136,350 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Landstar System by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,023,000 after buying an additional 97,294 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Landstar System by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 138,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,683,000 after buying an additional 87,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,207,000 after purchasing an additional 80,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

LSTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research lowered Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.62.

LSTR stock opened at $172.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.70. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.12 and a 1 year high of $173.23.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

