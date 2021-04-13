Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Decreases Stock Holdings in Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) by 76.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,176 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Wyndham Destinations were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Wyndham Destinations by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the 4th quarter valued at $6,237,000. Minot Capital LP purchased a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the 4th quarter valued at $66,106,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Wyndham Destinations by 227.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WYND. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $41.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.30.

Shares of Wyndham Destinations stock opened at $64.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -536.54 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.04 and its 200 day moving average is $46.50. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $52.78.

Wyndham Destinations Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

