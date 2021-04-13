Truist Financial Corp Takes Position in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 83,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Jamf by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after buying an additional 15,488 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 951,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,471,000 after purchasing an additional 451,081 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 596.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 139,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 119,332 shares during the last quarter.

JAMF opened at $36.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.81.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.57 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Dean Hager sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total value of $5,097,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,227,687.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Goodkind sold 6,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total transaction of $243,140.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,865.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 498,630 shares of company stock worth $17,479,255.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JAMF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jamf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Jamf in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

