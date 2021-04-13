Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $327,000 in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,916 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DMRC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Digimarc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Digimarc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Digimarc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Digimarc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Digimarc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DMRC opened at $28.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $487.50 million, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.21. Digimarc Co. has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $58.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.55 million for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 67.33% and a negative net margin of 140.61%.

Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and management of media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a data carrier that integrates the identification function; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media.

