Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.89 Million Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,531 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,376 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,478,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $542,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,321 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 417,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,161,000 after buying an additional 147,980 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,186,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,587,000 after buying an additional 105,723 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth about $4,517,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 640,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,830,000 after buying an additional 88,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TOL opened at $60.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 5.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.74. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.37 and a 52-week high of $60.69.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush lowered Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $253,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,945.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert I. Toll sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $26,645,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 881,897 shares of company stock worth $48,486,645. 10.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

