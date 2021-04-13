Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 2,067 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.32% of AutoZone worth $85,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,978,000 after buying an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 894,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,706,000 after buying an additional 182,966 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 41,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,505,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 205.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,137,000 after buying an additional 14,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 520.9% during the 4th quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,383.04.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,454.19 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $906.38 and a 12 month high of $1,458.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,306.88 and its 200-day moving average is $1,207.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total value of $3,644,949.60. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 674 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.38, for a total transaction of $842,756.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,439.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,347 shares of company stock worth $35,962,493 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.