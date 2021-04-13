First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,441 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,626 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.57% of First Citizens BancShares worth $88,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 274,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 210,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,151,000 after acquiring an additional 44,702 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 110,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,278,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth about $34,351,000. 39.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding acquired 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $735.00 per share, for a total transaction of $242,550.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 148,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,478,985. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery L. Ward acquired 178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $837.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,162.22. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,760.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 958 shares of company stock worth $722,462 in the last ninety days. 19.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 target price on the stock.

FCNCA stock opened at $850.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $815.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $614.76. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.18 and a 1 year high of $887.60.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $13.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $485.48 million for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 23.54%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

