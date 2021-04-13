Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 34,540 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,671,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,540 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.76% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $87,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 370,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 331,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after acquiring an additional 22,597 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 855.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $480,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,260.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 5,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.95 per share, for a total transaction of $294,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,850 shares in the company, valued at $816,457.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on XRAY. Barrington Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.69.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $64.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.12 and a 1-year high of $65.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.76.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.38 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.