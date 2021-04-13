Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $87.97 Million Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,009,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,726 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $87,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 39,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 964,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,067,000 after acquiring an additional 23,878 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,819,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,454,000 after acquiring an additional 230,042 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,401,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.11.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $83.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.45. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $68.34 and a 1 year high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

