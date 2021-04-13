American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) Short Interest Up 852.6% in March

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, a growth of 852.6% from the March 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of American Finance Trust stock opened at $25.76 on Tuesday. American Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $26.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day moving average of $25.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.4688 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

