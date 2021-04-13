Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,000 shares, an increase of 323.8% from the March 15th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ APOP opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. Cellect Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $7.15. The company has a market cap of $6.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.68.

Cellect Biotechnology Company Profile

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in developing ApoGraft, a technology platform that functionally selects stem cells to enhance the safety of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the ApoTainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies.

