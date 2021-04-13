BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Short Interest Down 76.0% in March

BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,900 shares, a decline of 76.0% from the March 15th total of 353,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BOQI International Medical stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.20% of BOQI International Medical as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BOQI International Medical alerts:

BOQI International Medical stock opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. BOQI International Medical has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.87.

BOQI International Medical Inc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Chinese and western medicines, Chinese herbal medicines, healthcare devices, health foods, other food items, personal care products, and daily necessities under the Boqi Pharmacy brand name; and prescription drugs, OTC drugs, nutritional supplements, and sundry products.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for BOQI International Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOQI International Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.