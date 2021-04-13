Short Interest in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) Declines By 73.5%

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 73.5% from the March 15th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:CACG opened at $47.60 on Tuesday. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $30.42 and a 52-week high of $47.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,577 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 946,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 168,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,401,000 after purchasing an additional 21,985 shares during the last quarter.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.