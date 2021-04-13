Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FR. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,524,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,680,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,638,000 after purchasing an additional 566,388 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,516,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,408,000 after purchasing an additional 488,625 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 291.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,181,000 after purchasing an additional 265,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,228,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,748,000 after purchasing an additional 249,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.06.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $1,083,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 232,489 shares in the company, valued at $10,076,073.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FR opened at $47.11 on Tuesday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.05 and a 200-day moving average of $42.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 46.84%. The company had revenue of $112.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.07%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

