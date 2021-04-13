Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 1,567.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,692 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in National Vision were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in National Vision during the 3rd quarter worth $1,683,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Vision by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in National Vision by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the third quarter valued at about $904,000.

Get National Vision alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE opened at $47.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.56. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $52.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,195.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.32. National Vision had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EYE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE).

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.