Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 278,700 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.24% of SM Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,036 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in SM Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,757 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in SM Energy by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 86,531 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 8,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,592 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get SM Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $51,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.30. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). SM Energy had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $320.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.41 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.17%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. SM Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.13.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.