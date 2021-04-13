Vistra (NYSE:VST) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Vistra (NYSE:VST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vistra Energy Corp. is an energy company. It offers electricity and power generation, distribution and transmission solutions. Vistra Energy Corp. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.89.

Vistra stock opened at $17.16 on Tuesday. Vistra has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

In other Vistra news, Director Paul M. Barbas bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $197,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,750.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $7,042,626.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vistra by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vistra by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in Vistra by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vistra by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vistra by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

