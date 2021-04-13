Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 2,286.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,707 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CBRE. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $603,107.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,584 shares in the company, valued at $6,562,872.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,379,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at $68,616,245.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,068 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,639. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBRE opened at $80.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.03 and a 12-month high of $82.05. The firm has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

