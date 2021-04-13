Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 262,781 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $12,511,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,414,711 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $400,625,000 after purchasing an additional 123,916 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,240,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 457.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,132 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 39,832 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $58.20 on Tuesday. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.63 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFGC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Performance Food Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.90.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

