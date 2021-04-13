Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $400,000 Position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 79.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,782 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 318,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 320,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UE. Capital One Financial raised Urban Edge Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Urban Edge Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Urban Edge Properties from $10.60 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Edge Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.88.

In related news, CIO Herbert Eilberg sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $142,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UE opened at $17.36 on Tuesday. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $18.19. The company has a current ratio of 11.10, a quick ratio of 11.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average of $13.88.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $87.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.55 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 7.66%. Equities analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

