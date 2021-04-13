Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.74 Billion

Analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) will post $1.74 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.78 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America posted sales of $1.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full year sales of $7.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.85 billion to $7.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.89 billion to $7.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Packaging Co. of America.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on PKG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PKG opened at $139.10 on Tuesday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $83.14 and a 52 week high of $148.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Packaging Co. of America (PKG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.