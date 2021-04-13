Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Holdings in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 112.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,696 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Tilray were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,973,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,599,000 after purchasing an additional 507,725 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 3rd quarter worth $195,000. Iron Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TLRY. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Tilray from $24.20 to $30.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tilray from $9.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Tilray from $10.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.08.

Shares of TLRY stock opened at $17.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.95. Tilray Inc has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $67.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Tilray had a negative net margin of 242.60% and a negative return on equity of 92.70%. The firm had revenue of $56.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.55 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Tilray Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

