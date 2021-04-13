13,256 Shares in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOSS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gossamer Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

GOSS stock opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $16.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 17.36 and a quick ratio of 17.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.00.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.09). On average, analysts expect that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Luisa Salter-Cid sold 5,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $52,054.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,496.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan Giraudo sold 5,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $52,045.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,747.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis both with and without nasal polyps; and in translational Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.