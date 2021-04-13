Virtu Financial LLC Invests $132,000 in Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Metals by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,110,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 234,458 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sierra Metals by 1,122.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 408,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 374,900 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SMTS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from $3.50 to $4.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of Sierra Metals stock opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.39. The company has a market cap of $488.40 million, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.81. Sierra Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $3.87.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Sierra Metals had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 15.38%. Analysts predict that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

