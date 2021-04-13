$4.32 Billion in Sales Expected for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) to announce $4.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.62 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide reported sales of $3.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full-year sales of $17.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.63 billion to $17.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $17.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.70 billion to $18.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $99.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $68.46 and a 52 week high of $106.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.