Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 39,482 Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 39,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RLH. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Red Lion Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Red Lion Hotels in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its stake in Red Lion Hotels by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 12,433 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Red Lion Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Red Lion Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Red Lion Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of RLH opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average is $2.86. Red Lion Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50.

Red Lion Hotels Company Profile

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, Knights Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands.

