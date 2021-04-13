Virtu Financial LLC Takes $141,000 Position in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Aclaris Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 27.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 249,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 53,100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,206,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $27.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.20. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $30.38.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.00% and a negative net margin of 941.07%. As a group, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The Company operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. Its products pipeline includes ATI-450, an investigational oral, novel, small molecule selective MK2 inhibitor compound that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, COVID-19, and additional immuno-inflammatory diseases; ATI-1777, an investigational topical soft JAK 1/3 inhibitor compound, which is in phase 2a clinical trial to treat moderate to severe atopic dermatitis; and ATI-2138, an investigational oral ITK/TXK/JAK3 inhibitor compound for the treatment for psoriasis and/or inflammatory bowel disease, as well as A-101 45% topical solution to treat common warts.

