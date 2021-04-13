Virtu Financial LLC Has $145,000 Position in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in MannKind were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MannKind by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. 29.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $4.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average is $3.36. MannKind Co. has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 2.28.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MNKD shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of MannKind from $2.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of MannKind from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.70.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

