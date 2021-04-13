Virtu Financial LLC Buys 110,511 Shares of Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) by 368.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 110,511 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.14% of Vista Gold worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 58,600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 37,697 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 14,153.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28,307 shares during the period. Finally, Searle & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 27,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VGZ opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.65 million, a P/E ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.03. Vista Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $1.45.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Gold Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VGZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vista Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price objective on shares of Vista Gold in a report on Monday, March 1st.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

