Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) Holdings Raised by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) by 60.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,041 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 540,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 3.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the period. 32.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colony Credit Real Estate alerts:

NYSE:CLNC opened at $8.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.82. Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $9.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.46.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Colony Credit Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 232.33%. Equities analysts forecast that Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Colony Credit Real Estate’s payout ratio is currently -111.11%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLNC. BTIG Research began coverage on Colony Credit Real Estate in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Colony Credit Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

About Colony Credit Real Estate

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.