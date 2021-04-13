American International Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,584 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Fossil Group were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOSL. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fossil Group during the third quarter worth $66,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the third quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Fossil Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,831 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

In other Fossil Group news, EVP Steve Andrew Evans sold 50,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $709,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 75,000 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $1,062,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of FOSL opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.69 and a 1 year high of $28.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.01. The company has a market capitalization of $710.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The accessories brand company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.