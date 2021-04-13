Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVA. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Innoviva in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Innoviva during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Innoviva by 174.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innoviva during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Innoviva during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INVA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, Director Innoviva, Inc. purchased 1,867,912 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $6,070,714.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ INVA opened at $11.67 on Tuesday. Innoviva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.21 and a 52 week high of $15.62. The company has a quick ratio of 146.75, a current ratio of 146.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.64.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Innoviva had a return on equity of 53.99% and a net margin of 67.16%. The business had revenue of $90.48 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Innoviva Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.