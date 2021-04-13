Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 68.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,946 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Livent by 5,645.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Livent by 212.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Livent by 46.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Livent stock opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. Livent Co. has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.02 and a 200 day moving average of $16.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.03 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LTHM. Cowen began coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Livent from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Livent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.73.

Livent Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

