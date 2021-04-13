Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 13,457 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 87.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,865 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 13,457 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Tutor Perini in the fourth quarter worth about $6,101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 51.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,648,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,348,000 after purchasing an additional 540,434 shares during the period. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TPC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $907,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TPC opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.23. Tutor Perini Co. has a 52 week low of $5.02 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $923.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.75 and a beta of 1.58.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.2969 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%.

Tutor Perini Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

