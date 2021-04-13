Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires New Stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in CareDx by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CareDx by 458.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,225,000 after acquiring an additional 81,879 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in CareDx by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in CareDx by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,418,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,759,000 after acquiring an additional 65,135 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Sasha King sold 9,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $864,556.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,313.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph Snyderman sold 12,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $1,066,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,459,087.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,579 shares of company stock worth $5,080,873. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $71.44 on Tuesday. CareDx, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.67 and a fifty-two week high of $99.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.30 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.13.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $58.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.51 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDNA. Craig Hallum increased their price target on CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. HC Wainwright downgraded CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CareDx from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.57.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

