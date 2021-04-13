Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases New Position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 922,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,304,000 after buying an additional 18,955 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 320.7% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 631,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,387,000 after buying an additional 481,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 86,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after buying an additional 24,962 shares during the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 9,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $739,341.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,770 shares in the company, valued at $5,255,076.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $286,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,318 shares of company stock worth $13,451,589 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PLAN shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Anaplan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anaplan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.90.

PLAN stock opened at $60.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of -55.97 and a beta of 2.05. Anaplan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.50 and a 12 month high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $122.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.05 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

