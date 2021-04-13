Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $367,000 Stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 99.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,096 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRWD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,141,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after purchasing an additional 36,908 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 617.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 770,078 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 241,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

In other news, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $3,507,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 505,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $4,646,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,164.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,600,000 shares of company stock worth $15,552,210. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

IRWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.17.

Shares of IRWD stock opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.73. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.46. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a current ratio of 13.17.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $116.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.50 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 240.80% and a net margin of 27.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

