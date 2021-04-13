Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 16,243 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,243 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Sealed Air worth $14,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,503,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $755,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,560 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,628,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,044 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,181,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,214,000 after purchasing an additional 75,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,834,000 after purchasing an additional 553,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,495,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,469,000 after purchasing an additional 130,225 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air stock opened at $47.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $26.87 and a 12-month high of $47.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.09 and its 200 day moving average is $43.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 22.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. S&P Equity Research raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Sealed Air has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

