Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 424,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $14,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 628.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Anthony Steinriede sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $94,375.00. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MLI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

NYSE MLI opened at $44.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.91 and a 1-year high of $44.94.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $675.85 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 5.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.74%.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

