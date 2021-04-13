Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,096 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.76% of Owens & Minor worth $15,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMI. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OMI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Owens & Minor to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens & Minor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.45.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 28,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $1,064,717.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 327,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,424,829.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 12,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $476,077.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,384,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,447 shares of company stock worth $1,984,139. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:OMI opened at $36.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.70. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $39.45.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.79%.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

