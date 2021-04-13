Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 71,036 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 858,389 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 71,036 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.56% of Associated Banc worth $14,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Associated Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

In related news, CEO Philip B. Flynn sold 139,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $2,804,722.29. Also, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,657.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,597 shares of company stock worth $3,145,126. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASB stock opened at $21.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.70. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $273.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.82 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.55%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

