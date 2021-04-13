Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 406,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,320 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $15,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 113,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AX opened at $48.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.82. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $54.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.26.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $162.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.35 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. Axos Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mosich Nick sold 3,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $151,841.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,942.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 13,070 shares of company stock worth $590,429 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AX shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

