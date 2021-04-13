Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,126 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 173,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,126 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $15,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 75.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PriceSmart news, EVP Brud E. Drachman sold 3,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $371,610.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,534.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO William J. Naylon sold 1,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.34, for a total value of $112,949.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,647,168.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,564 shares of company stock valued at $17,229,886 over the last three months. 24.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $89.61 on Tuesday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $104.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 0.93.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.14). PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $937.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. PriceSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%.

PriceSmart Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

