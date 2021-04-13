JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 73,959 Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 486,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,959 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.27% of American Public Education worth $14,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in American Public Education during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on APEI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. William Blair started coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

NASDAQ:APEI opened at $33.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.24. The company has a market cap of $630.47 million, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. American Public Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $41.09.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $85.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.10 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 5.63%. Research analysts anticipate that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

