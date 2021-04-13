JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $15.55 Million Stock Holdings in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 395,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,752 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $15,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 52.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Fair stock opened at $48.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.22. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $52.50.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.42) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $33.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 million. On average, analysts predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.18.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

