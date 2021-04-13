Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Major Shareholder Jennifer C. Haas Sells 9,909 Shares

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 9,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $260,111.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,657.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

LEVI stock opened at $26.47 on Tuesday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $27.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 16.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $97,226,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 298.6% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,463,489 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $29,405,000 after buying an additional 1,096,321 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 6,571.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 800,626 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $16,076,000 after buying an additional 788,626 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,401,097 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $28,134,000 after acquiring an additional 658,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $14,917,000. 12.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

