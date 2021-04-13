JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 669,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,114 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $15,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 53.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 471,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,463,000 after buying an additional 163,154 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Flowers Foods in the third quarter worth about $2,215,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 341,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 527.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 86,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 73,040 shares during the last quarter. 64.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLO opened at $24.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.39 and a beta of 0.34. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $25.18.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.05 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 19.41%. As a group, analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FLO shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

