JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 90,776 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 696,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 90,776 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.86% of Easterly Government Properties worth $15,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 30.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 543.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DEA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 149.93 and a beta of 0.45.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.67%.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,181.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $41,860.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,468.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

